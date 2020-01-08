My friends, feast your eyes on Parides hahneli-- - the Holy Grail of butterflies! And she's mine, all mine!
Regrettably, Professor DeWitt’s boasting fell on too many jealous ears, and that night, as he stumbled from the bar, he was etherized by an unknown assailant and “relieved” of his trophy.

The Daily Dose

