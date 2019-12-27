Hey! Where am I? Professor Sutton! What’s going on around here? … Have I been asleep? Quack quack quack quack quack quack
The operation was a success: Later, the duck, with his new human brain, went on to become the leader of a great flock. Irwin, however, was ostracized by his friends and family and eventually just ambled south.

