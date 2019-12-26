Hey! Rat race! My name is Ernie Miller and tomorrow I’m moving to an island in the South Pacific where I’m going to sit on a beach, sip coconut milk and watch the sun go down! Kiss my butt, goodbye, human cesspool! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! …

The Daily Dose

Friday, December 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019
Thursday, December 26, 2019 Thursday, December 26, 2019